American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.00 on Monday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

