American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $111,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.46. 51,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,670. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average is $231.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

