AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $36.80 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
