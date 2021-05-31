AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $36.80 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

