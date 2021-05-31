Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $301.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $296.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

AMGN traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

