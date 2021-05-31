Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $536.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

