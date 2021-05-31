Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Garmin reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

GRMN opened at $142.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 1 year low of $89.64 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,585. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.