Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLOP stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.85. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
