Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.85. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.