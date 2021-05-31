Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,017. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. 307,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,403. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,059.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

