Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $191.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.89 million and the lowest is $188.72 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $769.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $781.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $804.42 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

