Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.51 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $191.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.89 million and the lowest is $188.72 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $769.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $781.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $804.42 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.