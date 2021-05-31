Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $321.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

