Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.43. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.25. 6,401,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

