Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STIM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,125 shares of company stock worth $538,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

