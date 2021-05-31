Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.94. 4,913,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,012. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

