Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.96 Million

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $142.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.13 million and the highest is $143.80 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $116.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $570.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.42 million to $571.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $606,535.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,697.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,856. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

