Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.