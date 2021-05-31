Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report $74.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.90 million and the highest is $75.10 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $54.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $399.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $402.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $481.80 million, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $490.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

LOVE opened at $83.02 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.