Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $1.05. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.66. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

