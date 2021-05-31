Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

