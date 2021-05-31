Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after buying an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. 2,295,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,791. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

