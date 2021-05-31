Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period.

WEX traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $195.91. The company had a trading volume of 532,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.01. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

