Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.89 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.79 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

