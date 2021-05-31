Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.48. 241,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,684. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.