Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.08 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

