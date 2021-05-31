Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -390.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

