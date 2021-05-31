Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.69 Million

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post $182.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.90 million and the lowest is $181.06 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $749.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

