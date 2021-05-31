Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $13.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

HFC stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $3,815,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

