Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $8.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.68 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $230.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $232.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

