Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post $201.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $836.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $874.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $881.64 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $920.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.99 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.