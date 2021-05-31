Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.30. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.86 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,262 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 444,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

