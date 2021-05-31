Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

