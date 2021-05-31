Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.40 Million

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $181.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.80 million and the lowest is $176.60 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $735.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.58 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

