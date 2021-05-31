Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $809.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,101,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $68,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $198.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

