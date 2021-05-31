Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RVPH stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

