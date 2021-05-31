Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $386.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.19. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.