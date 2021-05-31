Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

Shares of DG stock opened at $202.96 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

