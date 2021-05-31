Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.22.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $345.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.19. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.