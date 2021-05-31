Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Americas Silver (USAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: USAS):

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $3.60 to $2.10. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Americas Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Get Americas Silver Corp alerts:

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.