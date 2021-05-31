Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 31st (ADYEN, AXGN, CRL, CRM, CRNX, DBTX, DTE, DWNI, HEI, IBE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 31st:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €108.10 ($127.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.40 ($13.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €675.00 ($794.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €685.00 ($805.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 274 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

