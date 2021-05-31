Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/3/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/3/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/28/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/25/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

4/22/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 5,327,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

