Analyzing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IBEX and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX -1.14% 33.09% 7.77% CSG Systems International 5.69% 19.84% 6.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IBEX and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than IBEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.99 $7.77 million $0.84 25.88 CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.46 $58.71 million $2.64 16.68

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats IBEX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and cloud-based integrated suite of solutions for range of industries. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment companies, and government markets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

