Analyzing Legend Biotech (LEGN) and Its Peers

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Legend Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -437.14% -85.12% -36.93% Legend Biotech Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

19.8% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $75.68 million -$303.48 million -41.88 Legend Biotech Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.27

Legend Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legend Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Legend Biotech Competitors 4591 17557 38663 766 2.58

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Legend Biotech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Legend Biotech competitors beat Legend Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

