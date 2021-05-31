Analyzing NVR (NYSE:NVR) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and NVR (NYSE:NVR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and NVR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% NVR 12.59% 33.36% 17.85%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Landsea Homes and NVR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 NVR 0 2 3 0 2.60

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. NVR has a consensus price target of $5,324.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than NVR.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and NVR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A NVR $7.33 billion 2.43 $901.25 million $230.11 21.24

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of NVR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVR beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

