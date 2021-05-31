Analyzing Qualtrics International (XM) & The Competition

Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Qualtrics International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Qualtrics International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68 Qualtrics International Competitors 2146 11259 21029 605 2.57

Qualtrics International presently has a consensus target price of $47.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Qualtrics International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qualtrics International is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International N/A N/A N/A Qualtrics International Competitors -39.49% -60.49% -3.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualtrics International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $763.52 million -$272.50 million -53.81 Qualtrics International Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 57.64

Qualtrics International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

