Analyzing Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Velodyne Lidar and China Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.80%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Volatility and Risk

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and China Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 19.62 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -10.38 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

