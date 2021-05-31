Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in May

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANDHF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.