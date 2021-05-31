Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANNX opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. Annexon has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

