Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00007335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and approximately $150,516.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00303077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00193110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.00958535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.