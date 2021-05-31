Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.67.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

