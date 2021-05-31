Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $66,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.