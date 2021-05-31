APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $21.64 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and $1.77 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00305720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00191438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.00960811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00033166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,987,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.